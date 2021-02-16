JENISON – 11 of the 12 Grand Haven varsity boys basketball players are six feet or taller and they used every inch in Tuesday’s nights victory.
The Bucs asserted themselves with their length early and consistently throughout their 62-45 road win over Jenison, dominating the glass and improving to 2-0 overall and in O-K red conference play.
A pair of Grand Haven 6’5” forwards combined for over half of the team’s points, as sophomore Harrison Sorelle lead all scorers with 21 points and senior Landon Vanbeek added 14. Vanbeek says rebounding was a point of emphasis in practice this week.
“We’ve been working on it and we call it route rebounding,” Vanbeek said. “Getting on those boards was big in the second half for us. Obviously it led to a lot more opportunities which showed through the score.”
Grand Haven jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead that was highlighted by junior Bashir Neely’s four point play and junior Gaven Strong’s violent charge that left him grimacing in pain.
The game saw a technical foul by Jenison coach Dominic Allen and several loose ball fouls, with no shortage of effort from both sides. It was the first time the Bucs have matched up with the Wildcats, as Jenison is brand new to the O-K Red.
“They have to do something to hold their own in the OK Red,” Vanbeek said. “Obviously it’s a very competitive league.”
It added a new element of competitiveness for Sorelle, as his dad is a teacher at Jenison. He said tonight’s game was fun and he’s excited to matchup with the Wildcats again at home in March.
For coach Greg Immink, he doesn’t expect anything less in the physical, tough conference.
“I thought the level of effort from both teams tonight was really good,” he said. “Jenison didn’t back down even when we landed the first blow in the first quarter and that’s a credit to their coaching and team who continued to fight.”
The Bucs used a 13-4 run to stretch their lead to 19 with 2:21 left in the second quarter, but a quick 7-2 burst by Jenison had the Wildcats down 29-15 at the half.
“We had a little lull there in the second quarter which led them back into it,” Immink added.
Then, both offenses started to sizzle in the third quarter.
Grand Haven used its sized to coral six offensive rebounds in the first minute of the third, as teams traded buckets for the early part of the quarter. Sorelle completed a three point opportunity with 5:35 in the third, but a flurry of threes by Jenison led by junior Caleb Dean cut the Buccaneer lead to nine with just under five minutes.
“In the third quarter they got hot there from downtown for a little while,” Immink said. “It felt like every possession they were throwing a three pointer in.”
After a Nic Stump turnaround jumper, senior Chase Rumler of Jenison inched the Wildcats to within eight halfway through the third. That was the closest Jenison would get though, as Stump hit another turnaround and junior Owen Worthington connected on a tough layup to stretch the Buccaneer lead to 15 going into the fourth quarter.
Grand Haven swelled it’s lead to as many as 22 in the fourth, including a 9-3 spurt to shut the door.
Stump had eight total points and Worthington chipped in seven, including a three at the 4:45 mark in the fourth quarter. Sorrelle had four points in each quarter and went 5-for-7 from the free throw line.
“Harrison offensively carried us in the third and fourth quarter and stepped up tonight,” Immink said. “Last game it was somebody else and I think that’s the kind of team we are going to have this year. We are not going to rely on one person on any given night.”
Sorelle credited the collective team height as Worthington, Vanbeek and Stump were all big contributors to their success.
“They went crazy on the boards,” he said. “That gave us a lot of opportunities to get buckets.”
Immink noted that the Bucs didn’t shoot the ball particularly well but their lanky advantage in the offensive rebounding department was the difference maker.
Jenison (0-3) will host Grandville on Friday night as Grand Haven travels to Rockford (4-0) for a chance to take the top spot early on in OK Conference Red play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.