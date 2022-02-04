GRAND HAVEN TWP — Walking into the first half of Friday night's boys basketball may have felt like stepping into a time machine to the late 2000s.
A dull first half saw Grand Haven and Hudsonville combine for just 28 points in 14 minutes, and it took some Buccaneer intervention to spark the game into life.
A late 8-0 run gave the Bucs a halftime lead, and they stormed out of the blocks after halftime. While the Eagles made it competitive in the fourth quarter, they couldn't overcome 24 points from Nic Stump as the Buccaneers collected a 59-46 victory.
""
Tied at 14 with two minutes left in the opening half, Bashir Neely was the catalyst that gave Grand Haven their lead. He assisted a Stump 3-pointer and a Tucker Kooi jumper on consecutive possessions before hitting a triple of his own just before the halftime buzzer.
"That was a big boost," Neely said. "The bench and crowd started bringing some energy. They stuck to us in that first half, and we needed that little something extra."
Armed with some breathing space after halftime, the Grand Haven offense started flowing freely. They rung up 24 points in the next eight minutes, with both Neely and Harrison Sorrelle penetrating and finding shooters. When that didn't work, they got to the free-throw line, where the team shot an impressive 21-for-26.
"It can go one of two ways out of halftime with a small lead like that," coach Greg Immink said. "You can expand it or come out flat, our guys took advantage and were ready to go."
Without a game to play earlier in the week, the Bucs had a chance to do some self-scouting for a change. So much of their scouting focus goes towards the next opponent, that they rarely have time to focus on themselves.
It paid off, as the Bucs were clean with the basketball and rebounded well for long stretches on the defensive end.
"We started to work ourselves a little more and we're slowly starting to get a little better," Immink said. "That's a good team, and we picked up the pace in that second quarter. That was the decisive stretch towards the end of the half."
The lead grew as high as 19 after baskets from Nic Stump and Owen Worthington, and the Bucs felt comfortable up 46-28 after the third quarter.
That comfort didn't last long, as Hudsonville scored 12 of the first 13 points in the fourth. Immink felt the Buccaneer offense didn't do its part to continue the strong work from the previous quarter, but free throws from Kooi and Neely sandwiched a Stump putback layup. Free throws did the job the rest of the way.
"We know everyone can score at different levels of the court," Stump said. He was a perfect 10 for 10 at the line. "Tonight was good team basketball, and we know we can do whatever it takes to get the team a win."
Neely finished with 18 points as the other Buccaneer in double figures, while Kooi added nine points and Worthington five. Junior Brock Beemer led Hudsonville in scoring with 12 points off the bench.
Winning games at home will be a necessity the rest of the way if they want a crack at the OK Red title. Rockford holds a one-game lead in the conference at 8-0, and the Bucs know they'll have to avoid slip-ups in addition to a victory on the road on Feb. 15.
"We have to keep getting better every day," Neely said. "These other games are a way to prepare ourselves when we play the very top teams, this week we could look at how we're doing. We moved the ball really well tonight."
For now, they'll have to retain focus on the next week – a home game with West Ottawa Tuesday and a trip to Caledonia on Friday. Tuesday's contest with the Panthers is set to tip at 7 p.m.
