The scores and results from Thursday's action in area prep sports:
GRAND HAVEN
Water polo: Grand Haven hosted rivals West Ottawa on their Senior Night, and on an emotional night it was the Bucs who made the hot start needed to top their rivals, holding a 6-1 halftime lead to win 8-5.
Senior Nick Wilson had a memorable final night at home, scoring 4 goals to lead the team. Thomas MacDonald and Jack Timmer both had a pair of Grand Haven goals.
"It's a great way to go out," Grand Haven head coach Bill Hamm said. "We had all the seniors in the water to end the game, and they did a great job. They earned the win."
The Bucs were up 4-1 at the end of the first quarter, as MacDonald and Timmer opened the scoring while playing solid defense. West Ottawa found passing the ball into their hole, or middle, player, and as a result had to settle for long shots.
Timmer scored a fifth goal for the Bucs midway through the second quarter, and goalkeeper Ethan Boos saved a point-blank shot from a West Ottawa player shortly after to preserve some Grand Haven momentum.
After Wilson made it 6-1, the Panthers were furious after two goals were disallowed in the final 2 minutes of the half. From there, the Bucs' offense slowed somewhat.
Wilson added a goal in the third quarter, but West Ottawa crept back into the game, scoring twice in the third and picking up two quick goals in the fourth, leaving the Bucs up 7-5.
With 21 seconds left and the West Ottawa goalkeeper pulled in favor of an extra attacker, Wilson received a pass in his end and made a three-quarters length shot to ice the game.
"We came out faster than we usually do," Wilson said. "Maybe it was the momentum of Senior Night, but it really pumped us up and we came ready to play. Our team usually has to play catch-up, and it was a lot easier to keep the momentum."
It was an emotional night for both Wilson and Carter Brown, who have been playing water polo in the area since they were in middle school.
"We've played a lot of games here," Brown said. "It's weird that this is the last one."
"I haven't really thought about it too much," Wilson added. "I had my original coach from fifth grade come by tonight, and she was here tonight. That really meant a lot to me. I've played with some of these guys for 10-plus seasons and I'm for sure going to miss playing with them."
The Bucs will play a tournament this weekend in Rockford before district play begins on Oct. 25.
Swim/dive: The Bucs traveled to East Kentwood for a dual meet on Thursday night, with strong performances across the board.
Winners for Grand Haven included Alonna Clark and Madelyn Hudson finishing 1-2 in the 200 freestyle(2:01.08 and 2:07.67), Ocean Veldhouse in the 200 medley (2:21.9), Mary Violet Springer in the 50 freestyle (25.68), Georgia Basil and Springer finishing as the top two in the 100 butterfly (1:03.2 and 1:04.5) and Ellen Skodack in the 100 freestyle (57.16).
Kathryn Ackerman and Clark finished in the top two of the 100 backstroke (57.92 and 1:02.7), and Basil and Hudson were the top two in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.86 and 1:20.36).
The relay teams also had strong performances, winning the 200 and 400 freestyle as well as the 200 medley relay. Madison Rogers finished third in the 500 freestyle (6:23.17) and Kirsten Dykstra finished third in diving.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Soccer: WMC secured a district title at home on Thursday night, again racking up a 6-0 win over Holland Black River. Charlie Alfree scored twice in the first half in addition to Sandi Masumpa's opener.
Jake Betten scored twice in the second half and Nick Moser wrapped the game up for the Warriors, who moved to 15-2-3. WMC will play North Muskegon for the first round of regional play next Tuesday.
SPRING LAKE
Football: The junior varsity team beat Allendale 37-31. Statistics were not made available.
