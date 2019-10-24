ROCKFORD - The Grand Haven volleyball team needed five sets in each of their wins Thursday night. The Bucs first took on Grandville and ended the night with a match against West Ottawa.
“There was nothing easy about tonight,” Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka said.
“Our ball control hasn’t quite been as sharp, and West Ottawa has always played us tough. We just made more mistakes tonight than we have been making recently. We had some really good performances and we saw some really good things in those ten games we played tonight. It’s still good to come out with two wins and move to 7-1 in conference.”
Against Grandville, the Bucs got off to a strong start and went on a run scoring seven straight points led by the serving of Reilly Swierbut. Grand Haven took the first set 26-24. The second set saw the Buccaneers fall behind early and were unable to fight back and dropped set number two 25-20. Set number three was no different and the Bucs lost 25-17.
Ashley Slater came up big in the fourth set sparking a 7-point run on her serve and led the team to a 25-17 victory. In the decisive fifth set, Grand Haven closed the win out without a problem winning set five 15-8.
The Bucs ended the night against West Ottawa and opened up the match with a set one win 25-20. Grand Haven fell in the second set 25-22. Slater finished out the third set with a big kill to win 25-22.
The Bucs battled back from being down 8-4, but were not able to complete the comeback. West Ottawa won 25-20. In the final set of the night, both teams battled hard, but Grand Haven pulled out the second victory 15-12.
Slater had a big night for Grand Haven leading the team with 43 kills and adding a team leading seven aces. Slater also had 19 digs between the two matches. Mackenzie Gross and Sarah Knoll were second and third in kills with 35 and 23. Swierbut and Reece Redder had six and four aces in the matches. Samantha Boeve had 108 of the teams 119 assists. Boeve had 35 digs, Sweirbut had 32 and Redder had 29.
“I thought Reilly (Swierbut) had a decent day passing and I thought Samantha Boeve did a good job fighting through the day and distributing the ball. Molly Long has six kills and that was a pretty good day,” Smaka said.
The Buccaneers are now 42-7 on the season and play again Saturday at West Ottawa with a chance to challenge Hudsonville for the conference title.
