GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Grand Haven wrestling team hosted and won the Adam H. Provencal Invitational on Saturday. With 210.5 points the Bucs beat out Jackson Northwest for first place.
“This is the most important tournament we run,” said Grand Haven head coach Vince Gervais. “It’s a memorial tournament and it’s in honor of Adam Provencal. So we circle this on our calendar, I say this every year. To come out and represent what he meant as a student athlete is a small way that we can give back to the rest of the community. We absolutely performed better than expected, kids stepped up and fought hard. I was very pleased.”
Three seperate Grand Haven wrestlers won their brackets on Saturday. Hefzur Rahman finished first in the 112 pound weight class. Trevor Rademaker took gold in the 160 pound weight class. Dayne Arnett won in the 215 pound weight class.
Outside of their winners, the Bucs had several wrestlers place in their divisions. Aiden Pike was fourth at 103 pounds, Logan Vining was seventh at 119, Kirk Marsman finished third at 135, Zach Boersen was fifth at 140, Alex Spangler was the runner up at 152, Andon Campbell finished seventh at 152, Luke Rokus was third at 171, Brosen Jewell was the runner up at 189 and Ben Hanna finished fourth at 285.
“The one thing we always tell kids is seeds mean nothing, so just go out and compete hard for six mintues,” Gervais said. “We had a lot of kids upset some higher seeded kids. Aidan Pike had a big win over a ranked wrestler in quarters, so he started to wrestle well at the right time. We had three champions. Hefzur is a second year wrestler and won a title. We had a lot of guys fight back and win matches in the back side of the tournament which helps us as a group.”
The Bucs wrestle next on Wednesday at Rockford in an O-K Red dual.
“We try to get one percent better every day. If they can focus on that, that’s attainable. They hold each other accountable and work hard. It’s a great group of kids,” Gervais said. “We’ve got great senior leadership so we are starting to wrestle really well going into the second half of the season.”
Trojans finish ninth
The Fruitport Trojans were in action at the Provencal Invitational and took ninth as a team with 88 points.
“We performed as expected,” Fruitport head coach Mike Michelli said. “We are a middle of the road team for this caliber of a tournament and I thought that was where we ended up. We could have done a few things a little bit better. Overall, in all of the weight classes there were some tough ranked kids and some that are newcomers, so it’s a nice mix.”
Connor Sykes and Crue Cooper were the two Trojans two win their bracket in the Tournament. Sykes won at 119 and Cooper won at 189. Karl Glydewell finished seventh at 140, David Ross finished eighth at 160 and Jayme Woodring finished fourth at 215.
“When you break it down they are two of our leaders. Sykes at 119, he made the cut from 125 for this tournament. He wrestled really well and beat two ranked kids today. Crue wrestled really well despite only wrestling twice in the tournament,” Michelli said.
The Trojans wrestle next on Wednesday at Reeths-Puffer in a conference dual.
“We are looking to place in the upper half of the county tournament for sure,” Michelli said. “Next week we host our legends tournament, that is not quite as tough as this one so we are looking to compete well there too. Going into our conference duals, once everyone starts getting to their weights, I think we put a more competitive team out on the mat.”
