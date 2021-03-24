Grand Haven wrestler Dylan Cummings battles in the regional tournament against Grandville on Wednesday at Rockford. The Bulldogs eventually went on to win the contest, 37-32 and defeated Rockford with the same score in the final to advance to the state quarterfinals.
ROCKFORD – Fresh off a commanding district title, Grand Haven wrestlers were looking to use that momentum in the opening round of the regional tournament held at Rockford.
They were tested right away with conference foe Grandville, who matched their intensity and ultimately handed the Bucs an early exit, winning 37-32. The Bulldogs posted the exact same score in the final against Rockford to advance to the quarterfinals on March 30 in Kalamazoo.
