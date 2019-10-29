GRAND HAVEN — To hear Owen Krizan tell the story, it was your normal Friday night road trip. Krizan, a couple of buddies and Connor Worthington all piled into Worthington’s white Honda van, affectionately dubbed the “Man Van.”
“If you thought of Connor, you thought of the van,” Krizan says. “It probably had 300,000 miles on it, it was running on fumes.”
The group was headed to Mona Shores to watch Grand Haven basketball take on the Sailors.
“We’re driving, having a good time and next thing we know, we’re starting to see signs for Traverse City,” Krizan said. “We missed it by 30 minutes.”
Connor Worthington might be a little forgetful sometimes, but when he’s got a football in his hands, good luck stopping him. The senior is headed to Michigan Tech next fall, thanks in large part to a 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame that moves with speed and power both as a fullback and defensive end.
Worthington did his growing fairly quickly, reaching 6 feet tall by middle school, where he initially started as a receiver. Before even that, the Young Bucs football program had trouble figuring out what to do with a kid who was simply bigger and faster than everyone else.
“Back then, he was so big that they wouldn’t allow him to carry the ball,” father Bob said. Both Bob and two other uncles played football at Hillsdale College. “They kept making all these rules, and the coach would adjust the plays. They’d then make a new rule to make the circumvention go away.”
The program had to resort to fairly extreme measures.
“We’d get a call every Monday about the new rule that was created that would stop him from doing something,” mother Heather says. “I remember him saying, ‘Am I just supposed to stand there?’”
His parents were initially shocked by how Connor took to football. Even with his size, his mild-mannered nature left Heather with some initial worry about how he’d handle playing one of the most violent sports around.
“He’s such a kind person, and when he first went out for football, I honestly thought it wasn’t going to go well,” Heather said. “I thought football, this isn’t going to go well because he’s so nice. He went out there, that first game Bob and I looked at each other, and he was a beast.”
“My mom always gets a little worried,” Connor says. “The first time she saw me play, she said she saw a completely different person, I was a lot more aggressive.” The natural next question is why? “I really don’t know. It just kind of happens.”
Eventually, Connor was able to play restriction-free. Initially, he wanted to go to college and play baseball, as a power-hitting corner outfielder. It didn’t take long for him to figure out what was going to work best.
“Once I realized that I was an influential player with football, and we started playing these good O-K Red teams, I realized, ‘Hey, I’m pretty good,’” Connor said. “Football is one of the most team-based sports that’s out there. I like baseball but it’s very individual. I love that the effort your team puts in reflects how you do on game days.”
Love of the outdoors
Plenty of high schoolers are more than happy to spend their free time on their cell phones or indoors. Not Connor. To achieve Eagle Scout status, he completed a project to repaint basketball lines at Rosy Mound Elementary School and install a new funnel-ball game for the playground.
He’ll likely fit right in at Michigan Tech, located 9 hours away in picturesque Houghton, in the northern Upper Peninsula.
“He’s an outdoors kid,” Bob Worthington said. “He loves that stuff and I think he’s always been a really creative kid.”
What’s equally intriguing are Connor’s plans for a college education. He plans to major in construction management while at Tech.
“I like seeing a plan, building it, and seeing the final product is really nice,” Connor said. He has some prior connection, with a grandfather who worked in concrete. “I think some people just do the same thing every day — that would be a little different every day. I just like seeing a finished product.”
‘Great work ethic’
On Friday, Grand Haven will play its first playoff game in 7 years when they travel to Grandville. Worthington’s influence is fairly clear over a large group of seniors that have had to lead themselves.
“He’s the guy that everyone watches, and he leads by example,” Krizan says. “He’ll have times where he’s not afraid to speak up, but he’d rather lead by example and set the tone with his ability.”
Having a big group of leaders is part of what Worthington credits with the team’s success.
“It’s awesome compared to last year, we only had nine or 10 [seniors],” Connor said. “It’s definitely been a little different this year and more positive this year. We just have a different mentality and we can start to rack up some points on these good teams. It’s definitely a boost of confidence.”
That hard work hasn’t been lost on his brother Owen, who is shaping up as quite the athlete himself. As a freshman, he played on the varsity basketball team. This fall, after spending the regular season on the JV squad, Owen moved up to varsity for the West Ottawa home game.
His first snap as quarterback? A handoff to Connor, in the first game they played together.
“It was amazing,” Owen Worthington said. “I’ve never played a game with him before, and it was crazy to do that.”
There is no hint of sibling rivalry between the two. Both parents were quick to mention that Owen and Connor aren’t fighters, instead, Connor's a jokester around the house with younger sister Grace, a seventh-grader.
“He has great work ethic,” Owen says about Connor. “Whether it’s the classroom, or even on the field, I look up to him to see the things he’s doing. On the field, he’s super serious. Off the field, the kid’s pretty funny.”
The night of the West Ottawa game, Connor and a pair of teammates were taking a few cases of water bottles to their cars. As they opened the doors of the school to walk out, Connor stopped in his tracks. He started jogging back towards the locker room.
“Hold on a second,” Connor said. “Forgot my car keys.”
