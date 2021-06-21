SPRING LAKE TWP. — Early-morning rain didn’t delay the start of Monday’s Spring Lake Invitational qualifying round.

That’s music to the ears of the event organizers, who boast an 88-player field this week, one of the biggest in its 100-year history.

You can email Kyle at kturk@

grandhaventribune.com or find him on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.