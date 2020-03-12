img3358

Fruitport's student section celebrates during Wednesday's district semifinal at Muskegon Oakridge.

 Tribune photo / Kyle Turk

After announcing yesterday that spectators would not be allowed at the weekend's state swimming finals, the MHSAA announced Thursday morning that attendance at state basketball tournament games would be restricted.

From the MHSAA:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.