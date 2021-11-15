After a stretch of four straight playoff seasons, Dan Start has announced his resignation as varsity football coach at Spring Lake High School.
Start announced his resignation to his team Sunday night.
"The reason for me stepping down as the had coach centers around one key factor which is time," Start said in a statement. "The game of football is a year round commitment and at this point I feel it is a commitment I cannot continue to make."
Start has coached the Lakers the past six seasons, finishing his time in charge with a 23-33 record. The first two years were not pretty, with a combined 2-16 record, but it was quickly followed by four consecutive seasons in the playoffs. Last fall, he was in charge as Spring Lake won their first state playoff game since 2001, beating Fremont 48-0 in a district playoff game.
"It truly feels like I blinked and six years have passed," he said. "I have watched my own children grow from toddlers to watching them run around on Grabinski Field under the lights throwing the ball around. ...I don't want to blink again and...not feel like I was involved in their lives as much as I should have or as much as I aspire to be.
"I feel an incredible amount of gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the Spring Lake community leading your football team," Start added. "I look forward to continuing to be a part of this incredible community for years to come supporting my children and all Spring Lake athletic teams."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.