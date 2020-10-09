Fielding a grounder hit by Detroit Tigers batter Torii Hunter, Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy throws behind Detroit Tigers' Don Kelly, who scrambles back for the bag during the third inning in game three of the ALDS in Detroit on Oct. 5, 2014. Baltimore edged the Tigers 2-1 to sweep the series.
Detroit Tigers jack-of-all-trades and fan-favorite Don Kelly stepped to the plate in the top of the first inning in the 2011 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Then-manager Jim Leyland put Kelly in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, and his decision resulted in a home run – Kelly’s only one in his 24-game playoff career. Also, Kelly had a memorable walk-off sacrifice fly in Game 2 of the 2012 ALDS against the Oakland Athletics.
