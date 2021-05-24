DETROIT – Keith Appling was arrested Monday by Michigan State Police in Chelsea in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on Detroit’s west side.
The former Michigan State University basketball star was named a suspect in the shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead Saturday. Police say Appling fired multiple gunshots, then fled the scene in a Buick Regal, and a search ensued for Appling on Sunday.
