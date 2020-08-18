Note: With fall sports starting in the coming weeks, we'll be running fall sports previews. A look at the boys tennis teams for Spring Lake, Fruitport and WMC will come later this week.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The first fall school sports to get underway comes this afternoon, as both boys tennis and girls golf gets underway.
The Grand Haven boys tennis team will start their season at Forest Hills Central, while Spring Lake girls golf will head to Stonegate Golf Club for the Sailor Invite.
With the Buccaneers coming off a fifth-place finish in last year's O-K Red tournament, their aim is on a top-half finish even after losing three-time all-stater Noah Bachmann.
Instead, an experienced group is hoping they can make a fast start to a season that will feature a little less long travel than usual.
Stepping into Bachmann's shoes will be sophomore Isaac Postema, a third-place finisher at 2-singles in last year's conference tournament.
"I expect him to handle himself very well at that spot," coach Chris Wilton said. "He's one of the best returning players in the conference."
Where the Bucs could excel is in their depth. Four seniors will serve as team leaders throughout the lineup, with promising newcomers assisting players like sophomore Grant Taylor. Taylor spent a lot of time lower on the Bucs' doubles lineup last year but Wilton expects him to fit somewhere into the singles rotation.
"Ian Rant, Brayden Rowley, AJ Koster and Tyler DeGram, they're all very experienced players," Wilton said. "They've matured a lot in the last couple seasons and that's great to see."
Summer play was pretty much cut in half after delays related to COVID-19. That has meant a handful of players didn't get their usual amount of time on-court in the offseason.
"It's not as much about the physical as it is the mental," Wilton said. "We did just have four days of challenge matches at tryouts, but there's a little more pressure when the parents are out there and you're playing another team. The biggest thing is to not overplay, to overhit and try to hit great shots. You just need the good ones."
For the team's newcomers, there are a handful of players that have impressed Wilton so far. Frank Roberts, Robert Greene, Ben DeGram and Payden Pittman will occupy other spots on the roster, with Roberts noted as working hard to make the varsity roster as a senior.
As for their chances in the conference, Wilton expects the depth to make a difference. Hudsonville and Rockford are again expected to be the top teams in the Red, with West Ottawa and Grand Haven likely battling for the next spots. Jenison's addition to the conference makes it a full eight teams.
"We're just hoping to try and finish in the upper part of the conference," Wilton said. "Maybe we'll scare a few people too. Having nine or 10 playesr that are all pretty equal, that helps, and the other guys are excited about learning and getting better."
