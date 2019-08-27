SPRING LAKE – Three goals in the game’s first 12 minutes paced Spring Lake boys soccer to a convincing 4-1 win over Grand Rapids West Catholic on Tuesday night.
“I always hate playing on the first day of school,” Lakers head coach Jeremy Thelen said. “I gave a couple different guys jobs that they hadn’t done before, so it was nice to get some goals early.”
After junior Ben Bush scored the opening goal just a couple minutes into the match, he turned provider for the second, setting up Sheldon Bunnell down the right wing before the junior’s close-range shot deflected off the West Catholic goalkeeper Cole VanDyke and into the net three minutes later.
“We definitely had more possession in the first half,” Bush said. “Once we got to the second half, we got a little repetitive. That might have been because we were tired, but we didn’t keep the ball as well.”
Bush’s corner kick found the head of Frische at the 31-minute mark, and the sophomore had plenty of space to direct his header into the net for 3-0, another hot start at home for the Lakers, who have made the game’s early stages their own on multiple occasions so far in the young season.
“Keegan’s always been trying to drift inside, so with some guys out we decided to push him to the middle,” Thelen said. “I was really happy with what he did.”
The Lakers’ Liam Beck created the next clear-cut chance in the game towards the end of the half, as his backheel opened space to run down the right wing before his left-footed shot was saved.
Bunnell and Fritsche were lively throughout the first half, creating plenty of half-chances with Bunnell’s trickery on the wing and Fritsche’s movement up front.
“I liked our crowd today,” Bunnell said. “It’s fun having the support out there now that school’s started.”
Fritsche almost started the second half in style after good work from Bunnell down the left wing, but after his cross was deflected into the sophomore’s path, his shot flew just over the crossbar.
When West Catholic did get numbers forward, it was often a solo venture, as Spring Lake did a good job of cutting off passing lanes and making it generally difficult for the Falcons to move the ball upfield.
Neither team created a full-fledged chance again until midway through the half, as West Catholic’s Chris Curry shot wide of Aidan Cooper’s post with Spring Lake defenders nearby. The Falcons saw more of the ball in the second half, as Curry and Ben James started to get forward and impact the game.
It was somewhat against the flow of the game that Spring Lake scored their fourth, as Julian White latched onto a long pass from Fritsche and was alone with VanDyke before squeezing a shot past the West Catholic goalkeeper with 19 minutes to play.
West Michigan got the goal their second-half pressure deserved, though it happened it a haphazard manner. Cooper was unable to corral a back pass, leaving James to shoot into an empty net for 4-1.
The Lakers did have a handful of attempts to add a fifth, as Jonathan Bricker’s shot was blocked by West Catholic’s Quinton Bauer as he turned to shoot. West Michigan goalkeeper Cohen Medvecky made a fantastic double save from two close-range shots to keep the margin at four.
Regardless, a third win in a row for the Lakers – this one without main creator Malachi Mulder, who was held out of the game as a precaution with an ankle injury.
“We got a little loose with the ball [in the second half],” Thelen said. “Easy passes weren’t as easy, but we can fix those things.”
The Lakers will travel to Comstock Park on Thursday before the holiday weekend.
