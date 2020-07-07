GRAND HAVEN TWP. — After the holiday weekend, crews are applying the final touches to the playing surface at Grand Haven’s newly-resurfaced Gene Rothi Field at Buccaneer Stadium. While it’s unclear when students will be able to use the field, the project will be completed slightly ahead of its original Aug. 1 plan.
Finishing touches at Gene Rothi Field
