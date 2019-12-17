FRUITPORT — Through three quarters, the Fruitport boys basketball team could feel good about itself.
Eight minutes of game time later, they could only look at each other with wry smiles, as if to say, "Well, we got away with one."
After holding Muskegon Catholic Central to 15 points through the first three quarters of their Tuesday night contest, the Trojans had to survive the closing stages of the game. MCC scored 27 fourth-quarter points, but Fruitport escaped with a 46-42 win.
"We stepped up and hit some free throws at the end," Fruitport head coach Steve Erny said. "We have a lot to work on, but winning is hard. We need to celebrate victories."
Gavin Fisher led the Trojans with 13 points, while Luke Mitchell added 12. Ethan Flores and Rico Jones each added seven.
"Our defense was locked in, but we started turning the ball over late," Erny said. "We were good against Spring Lake with turning the ball over, but I think we struggled with our mindset."
The first half was full of missed shots from both sides. The Trojans' defensive effort held the Crusaders scoreless in the second quarter, keying a 16-6 lead at the half.
The third quarter started with a bang, as Mitchell and Marcelo Conklin hit 3-pointers in the opening minutes. Mitchell added an elbow jumper and another 3 to push the lead to 14.
The lead was as high as 20 following a Fisher 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter. MCC started to chip away, thanks in large part to senior Carson Bleicher. The guard had 22 of the team's 42 points before fouling out with a minute to play.
Erny was also experiencing with different lineups down the stretch, which almost ended up backfiring.
"In some cases, I might have put guys in situations they weren't ready for," Erny said. "We'll definitely watch the film. I'm glad that some mistakes I made didn't come back to bite us."
A Fisher layup and free throws pushed the lead to 45-37, but MCC's Sam Novotny banked in a 3 with 28 seconds left. Fruitport turned the ball over just after inbounding, but MCC couldn't hit a pair of inside shots. They'd get the ball back with 20 seconds left, and sophomore Dane Ruiz laid a shot in with 4.7 seconds left, but Conklin split a pair of free throws to close the game.
"Tonight showed us that we need to keep our pressure up," Conklin said following the game. "We need to not let up, and keep playing all the way to the buzzer."
The Trojans move to 1-2 with the victory and will be off until the new year, with a Jan. 7 home game against Orchard View up next.
Girls: Sydney Bol and Ellie Fisher led the Trojan girls to a 45-28 victory over MCC, but head coach Bob German wasn't overly enthused with the result.
"I wasn't that happy," German said. "We have a long ways to go. I want us to get better, and tonight I don't think we brought it."
Bol scored a game-high 20 points while Fisher chipped in with 14 of her own. Andi Quasebarth was next-best with six. A slow start had Fruitport ahead 7-6 after the opening quarter, but Bol shined in the second. 12 points in the half were capped by an excellent play from Fisher to find a cutting Bol for an easy layup, giving the Trojans a 26-13 lead at the half.
"We have better teams ahead of us," German said. "If we put that effort up against them, we'll be in trouble."
Bol and Fisher continued to attack out of the break, grabbing offensive rebounds and playing active defense. MCC was led by Jai Lyn Johnson's 10 points, while Claire and Erin LaVigne added six points apiece.
The Trojans will travel to Sparta on Friday night, with tipoff coming at 7 p.m.
