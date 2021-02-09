Western Michigan Christian's Taylor Folkema attempts a layup in the first half of the Warriors' win against Manistee. It was WMC's first game of the season after months of delays to the high school basketball season.
Tribune photo / Kyle Turk
Junior Kyla Wiersema attempts a shot during WMC's game against Manistee on Tuesday.
NORTON SHORES — If the opening four minutes of their season is anything to go by, there are good things ahead for Western Michigan Christian.
In their return to live varsity basketball, the Warrior girls dominated the opening minutes on their way to a 63-19 victory over Manistee. Kyla Wiersema led the way with a 30-point, 12-rebound double-double, with Taylor Folkema adding 13 points.
