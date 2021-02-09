NORTON SHORES — If the opening four minutes of their season is anything to go by, there are good things ahead for Western Michigan Christian. 

In their return to live varsity basketball, the Warrior girls dominated the opening minutes on their way to a 63-19 victory over Manistee. Kyla Wiersema led the way with a 30-point, 12-rebound double-double, with Taylor Folkema adding 13 points.

Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.