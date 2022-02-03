Two Grand Haven seniors finalized their college decision on Wednesday during the second national signing day on the high school calendar.
What makes this winter's class of Buccaneers unique is their journeys to this point.
Dayne Arnett has had as close to a usual football career as it gets – four years of football and wrestling at GHHS, where he's hoping for a state title at 215 lbs. next month. He's headed off to Division II national champions Ferris State.
Meanwhile, the route Nathan Boehnke took to Wednesday's after-school ceremony was among the most unusual Grand Haven coach Mike Farley has ever seen.
Without playing a snap of football before last year, the tight end and defensive end turned the heads of Saginaw Valley State, where he'll head this fall to continue a football career that's really only just beginning.
"It's a story I'll tell for a long time," Farley said. "The two of them are the strongest guys in our program and I'm really excited for them."
Spring Lake linebacker Ty French also joined in on the festivities Wednesday, signing with Alma College.
The Buccaneers had a home wrestling dual with Grandville canceled on Wednesday, and they'll compete in the OK Red tournament on Friday at Jenison. Team districts start on Wednesday, when they take on Mona Shores at home at 5 p.m.
GH-SL hockey snaps winless streak with win at Reeths-Puffer
Grand Haven-Spring Lake's hockey team had to wait more than an entire month for a victory, but they'll definitely have enjoyed Wednesday's trip to L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon.
Tied at 2 heading into the third period, the Bucs rattled off three goals in the final 17 minutes to beat Reeths-Puffer 5-2.
Kaden Wells had a goal and two assists to lead the team in scoring, while Tristen Goss added a pair of goals. Keaton Poel and Ben Wilkie found the net for the Bucs, while Aiden Steele made 30 saves in net while picking up a rare assist.
They travel to Griff's West in Holland on Saturday for a 3 p.m. clash with West Ottawa before playing three home games in four to close the season. Their next home game at Lakeshore Ice Arena comes on Wednesday, Feb. 9 when they host Grand Rapids Christian at 5 p.m.
