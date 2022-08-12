MCC Football 1

Muskegon Catholic Central will look to reach the state playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. 

 Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

The Muskegon Catholic Central football program is no stranger to success.

The Crusaders have missed the state playoffs just twice since the 2004 season, and average nine wins per season.

Correction

The story in Friday's TribSports about Detroit Lions quarterbacks was written by the Associated Press, not Kyle Turk. We regret the error.

