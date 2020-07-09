Major college football appears to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Reports from both The Athletic and ESPN said the Big Ten is expected announce it plans to play only conference games and eliminate nonconference competition, the first Power 5 conference to change its schedule for this fall due to COVID-19.
It is unclear how that decision might impact this season’s schedule and if all 14 conference teams will participate. Big Ten schools currently plays nine of their 12 games against league opponents.
Michigan had been slated to open the season at Washington on Sept. 5 and will drop home games with Ball State and Arkansas State. The Wolverines has been slated to open Big Ten play on Sept. 26 at home against Wisconsin.
Michigan State, which has been scheduled to open the regular-season at Spartan Stadium against Northwestern on Sept. 5, would eliminate games at BYU and at home against Toledo and Miami (Fla.).
The Spartans are currently scheduled to host the Wolverines on Oct. 10.
On Thursday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference – to which Miami belongs – announced it was restricting competition in all sports until Sept. 1.
The Ivy League, which plays in the lower Football Championship Subdivision, announced Wednesday it would suspend all sports competitions until the start of 2021.
