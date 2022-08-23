Front row, left to right: Will Gowin, Jake Westoff, Hunter Schrink, Zach Michaels, Finn Maschino, Sam Kartes, Chase Willer, Braden Gustin, John McCann, David Hill. Second row: Easten Cook, Cody Folkema, Andrew Rosema, Aarron Barnhill, Sam Fedewa, Quinn McKenna, Croix Klint, Gunner Mogren, Bryan Convertini. Third row: Timmy Railling, Braxton Antes, Bode Zygmuntowski, Jude Grevel, Vince Szymanski, Henry Rosema, Evan LaGuire, Will Fedewa, Brock Brackus. Top row: Landon Luchies, Ian Donelly, Carter Barron, Jansen Cook, Harrison Scharmer, Aiden Barnhill.
MUSKEGON — Around West Michigan, it’s rare to see a football team that’s consistently handed out more “Ls” to opposing teams than Muskegon Catholic Central.
Eclipsing their 500th win as a program last season, and amassing 15 state championship trophies, it’s safe to say the Crusaders have built somewhat of a football empire. In 2022, they’ll look to reload with more team speed along the edge, which will give them flexibility on both sides of the ball – and build upon last season’s state quarterfinal appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.