The Michigan football team, which is preparing to play for the Big Ten championship, will have a special patch on the players' jerseys to honor the four victims of the Oxford High School shooting Tuesday, as well as the survivors and community.
Four students died and seven people were injured in the shooting by a 15-year-old student on Tuesday at Oxford High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.