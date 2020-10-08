GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Thanks to some quick work by athletic directors at both schools, Grand Haven will host Mona Shores in a clash of former O-K Red foes Friday evening.
While rules on limits of spectators have been relaxed, there won’t be tickets available for purchase at the football game.
Grand Haven High School Athletic Director Scott Robertson said 400 tickets will be made available to Buccaneer students, while 300 tickets will go to Mona Shores students. In addition, each player receives two tickets to distribute to family members.
“With that, we’ll be close to that 1,000 total,” Robertson said. “There will be no walk-up ticket sales. It’s all pre-sale.”
Grand Haven was scheduled to play at Rockford on Friday night, but the Rams canceled that game Monday due to a player on the team testing positive for COVID-19.
“When we found out, we immediately started patrolling sites we know of advertising games, and there were three schools near our size looking for games – Anchor Bay, Divine Child and Allen Park,” Robertson said. “Before we could reach out to any of the above, Anchor Bay and Divine Child decided to pair up, which proximity-wise made sense.”
Robertson held conversations with Allen Park’s athletic director, but the Bucs would have had to drive three hours to play on the road at the Detroit-area school.
“We slept on it, and the next day, Mona Shores found out they lost their game,” Robertson said. “They called, and our coaches and kids decided that wanted to give it a go. It certainly makes more sense in regards to proximity and location. They were supposed to be on the road anyways.”
Robertson said that in a “normal” season such a quick change of plans would be unheard of.
“First, it’s so incredibly rare in normal times to have a game canceled,” he said. “The other part is logistics. With unlimited spectators, the number of workers we’d have needed on 48-hour notice would have been considerably more complicated. We don’t need nearly as many now that we’re limited to 1,000 spectators.”
Mona Shores certainly offers a daunting challenge for the Buccaneers. At 3-0 on the season, the Sailors are ranked No. 1 statewide in Division 2, coming off a victory over Muskegon, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 3.
Grand Haven sits at 0-3 after losses to O-K Red powerhouses Grandville, Hudsonville and East Kentwood.
