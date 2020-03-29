GRAND HAVEN TWP. – For the last three-plus years, there’s been a routine for Grand Haven senior Kathryn Ackerman.
School, swim practice, extra-curriculars and time at home or with friends.
With the Olympic Trials approaching in June, Ackerman was ready to aim for an event final in Omaha, Nebraska before the Games were postponed last Tuesday.
“When I saw it come out, I wasn’t too surprised,” the Grand Haven senior said. “It would have been dangerous sending athletes to compete when they could be exposed to the virus.”
Now, an extra year of training at the University of Michigan could reap benefits when the national trials come around again in 2021.
“For me, it was kind of nice,” Ackerman said. “It’ll be helpful to have another year of training under my belt before I have to go and compete against all the former Olympians and professional swimmers.”
For now, Kathryn is one of many high-school students throughout the area adapting to moving their classes online. With Advanced Placement classes teaching little new material at this stage of the year, she’s prepping for a pair of online AP exams.
“I’ve just tried to stay in a routine,” Ackerman said. “My cousins and I would just work out and hang out after taking care of school. It’s been nice to keep a good schedule, but it’s definitely different.”
Before Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, Ackerman spent most of her time with school in the morning before workouts with family and extended downtime at home, noting that she’s getting used to having more free time.
However, once non-essential travel was restricted, it’s left many swimmers away from the pool for the foreseeable future.
“Pretty much everything else is closed nearby, but everyone else is in the same boat,” Ackerman said. “We just have to try and cross-train a little bit. It does stink to see our season end and then be out of the water for a while.”
The postponement of the Olympic Games has been a move widely acknowledged as prudent given the chance for the coronavirus to spread.
That said, individual athletes have mixed feelings on the postponement itself from a competitive standpoint. Some in their late twenties and early thirties, at their physical peak, likely see a year-long wait as inconvenient.
In the case of high-school hopefuls like Ackerman, waiting a year won’t be the worst thing in the world.
“I can definitely see both sides of it,” she added. “For some people, they were at their peak performance and probably wanted to go and compete now. Right now, you just have to stay in shape and hope when you get back in the water that you haven’t lost it all. It’s just a long time out of the water.”
It’s too early to tell how much another year of training, this time at a dedicated facility like Michigan with a rich swimming history, can help. For now, Ackerman is hoping for another chance to head back to her high school for at least one more day.
“That’s a disappointing part of this,” Ackerman said. “It’s becoming a bigger reality that a couple weeks ago might have been our last day at the high school. As seniors, when that hits, it’s a little upsetting.”
