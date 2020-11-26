Grand Haven’s 2020 football season may have been one to forget from a results standpoint, but there was still plenty of reason to recognize a handful of Buccaneer individuals for their play throughout the year.
This week, a handful of Grand Haven players received nominations for the O-K Red’s all-conference football team. The conference named a first team of 34 players as well as a list of honorable mention.
