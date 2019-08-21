GRAND HAVEN – Four goals from Jaden King were the highlight for Grand Haven boys soccer, as they defeated Reeths-Puffer 7-1 on Wednesday night. Three goals in a six-minute stretch around halftime put the game beyond reach for Nick Tejchma’s team.
“They took it to us for a little bit,” Tejchma said. “I think we went into halftime thinking we needed more communication and we settled down a little bit.”
Five minutes in, there was a half-chance for Grand Haven. Gavin Jonker won the ball away and set up Zach Falconer down the right side, who crossed for Jaden King. The ball bounced in front of Reeths-Puffer goalkeeper DaMario Chapman, but King couldn’t get a clean shot off and Chapman could collect the ball.
Reeths-Puffer came into Wednesday’s contest 2-0-1 on the season while Grand Haven had won their only previous contest of the season heading in, defeating Forest Hills Central 5-1. From the first touch, the Bucs were in the ascendency, putting the Rocket defense on their heels early.
Rocket senior forward Andrew Storck was the liveliest member of Reeths-Puffer’s team in the opening 40 minutes, but Grand Haven had plenty of players making positive plays. Jonker and Joey Fischer were composed in the center of midfield while King and Falconer made life difficult for the Rocket defense.
Grand Haven continued to push forward in search of the opening goal midway through the first half. After Turner Oosterbaan collected the ball on the left-hand side of the field, his layoff for Jonker was deflected into the penalty box. As Jonker turned to shoot the ball was deflected, with the Rockets’ Bradley Stephenson unable to resist handling it.
King’s resulting penalty kick was headed for the bottom-left corner, and though Chapman guessed correctly, the senior couldn’t keep it out – a deserved goal for the Bucs after a five-minute stretch of attacking pressure.
Both teams had stretches of time with the ball, but Grand Haven was solid defensively and limited the amount of space for the Rockets to get forward. Statistically, the ball was evenly shared between both teams but most of the time was spent with the Bucs on the front foot while Reeths-Puffer was unable to get the ball in areas of the field where they could do damage.
Oosterbaan and Fischer were involved in the Bucs’ next big chance, as their one-two resulted in Fischer’s shot well saved by Chapman as the junior’s shot looked set for the top-right corner.
A solid individual effort from Oosterbaan doubled Grand Haven’s lead 12 minutes later, as the junior sidestepped a Rocket midfielder before his right-footed effort was placed just beyond the reach of Chapman for 2-0.
From there, the tempo of the first half slowed down somewhat and the Bucs were happy to head into the break two goals ahead.
Or so it seemed. With 10 seconds remaining, Chapman saved from senior Evan Yu, and as the ball bounced around in the Reeths-Puffer penalty area, King’s shot looped over Chapman and into the net as the halftime buzzer sounded. After consulting with the linesman, the referee let the goal stand for 3-0, a score that Grand Haven may have deserved but wasn’t expecting.
A misplaced Rocket pass led to the Bucs’ fourth goal, as senior Max Jerovsek got in on the goalscoring fun. A pass from a Reeths-Puffer midfielder was collected by Jerovsek behind the Rocket defense. Alone with Chapman, Jerovsek made no mistake, pushing the lead to 4-0 just two minutes after the restart.
Two minutes later, Falconer finally got his goal – and Jonker was involved again, playing a neat one-two with the senior before Falconer’s right-footed shot across Chapman found the corner of the net to push the lead to five goals.
Jack Kurburski subbed in for Gavin Yonker at the half and made a strong save from Aidan McHugh five minutes into the half, denying the Rocket midfielder from point-blank range, though the shot was right at the Grand Haven junior.
After the quickfire double from the Bucs, it took another 10 minutes for the Bucs to score their sixth, King picking up his second of the match after finding space at the top of the penalty area to make it 6-0.
“Outside of the penalty, my teammates are to thank,” King said. “Max [Jerovsek] played incredibly well tonight.”
Reeths-Puffer started to apply a little more pressure on Grand Haven following the restart of that goal, and after a particularly dominant stretch they got their consolation. Stephenson thought he had handballed in the lead-up to his shot, so he was as surprised as anyone when his looping shot found the bottom-right corner of the net with 22 minutes remaining, making it 6-1 Grand Haven.
After atoning for his earlier handball, Stephenson was one of a handful of Rockets along with junior midfielder Jaxon Carpenter who put forth a solid second-half performance despite the scoreline.
Chapman had to be alert to deny the speedy Emmarean Banks a couple minutes later, as he was alone on goal. The sophomore shot low, and Chapman tipped the ball onto the crossbar and away from goal.
King scored his fourth with 15 minutes remaining, as Jerovsek had enough space in midfield to put the senior one-on-one with Chapman. King’s shot left of Chapman made it 7-1 Buccaneers.
The closing minutes were played largely by substitutes, with Banks lively at the end of both halves in a potential push for more playing time in the early season. An eighth goal would have flattered the Bucs, as Reeths-Puffer continued to defend.
The Bucs moved to 2-0 with the win, and travel to defending district champs Hudsonville on Friday night before playing Rockford at home on Monday.
