The Grand River Sailing Cup's North Shore Marina Cup series wrapped up on July 28, a warm evening with light winds. Over four races, there was stormy weather and plenty of excitement, but a four-way tie for first place in the spinnaker division of racing highlighted the conclusion of the cup.
The Meistari won the final race of the cup, but finished level on points with Monkey Wrench, Stingray and Frank Lloyd Starboard, who retained the lead in the summer series.
