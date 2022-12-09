FP Football 2

Fruitport’s Paschal Jolman stiff-arms a West Catholic defender in the first half of an October game.

 
 Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

The Associated Press released all-state teams for all divisions of Michigan high school football this week, and a pair of Lakeshore players were named among the best players in the state.

Fruitport senior Paschal Jolman was named to the first team for Divisions 3 and 4 on Thursday, and Muskegon Catholic Central senior Sam Kartes earned first-team honors on the Division 5-6 team earlier in the week.

 
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.