Banquet season for winter sports delivers some team-specific awards, and one of Grand Haven basketball’s awards went to freshman Kendall Gillis. Kendall earned 2022-23’s Lela Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Using the five quarter rule introduced by the MHSAA back in 2021, Gillis played in a handful of varsity contests during the season. She played most of her minutes during the winter with the Buccaneers’ junior varsity, starting at point guard and averaging nine points a game.
