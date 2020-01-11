Scores and results from Friday’s basketball games:
Western Michigan Christian
Boys: The boys team moved to 4-2 with their win over Muskegon Heights. The WMC defense was strong holding Muskegon Heights to 27 points. The Warriors won 52-27.
Kellen Mitchell led the team with 21 points, Owen Varnado scored 13 and Brandon Fles grabbed six rebounds.
Girls: The girls put forth an equally impressive performance, defeating Muskegon Heights 66-7. The Warriors are now 3-4 and 2-1 in the conference.
“It was good to see everyone score. We needed a win to get the momentum back,” WMC coach Jeremy Goorman said. “Hopefully this will build our confidence.”
Taylor Folkema led the Warriors with her 24 points. Kyla Wiersema had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Maddie Wiersema added eight points.
Fruitport Calvary Christian
Girls: Calvary Christian increased their conference win streak to 51 on Friday with their 60-21 win over Byron Center Zion Christian.
"Our goal right now is to play 32 minutes of basketball and tonight we played about 25 minutes. We'll need to improve going into next Friday's game against Wyoming Tri Unity Christian to have a chance against them," Calvary Coach Brad Richards said. "However, I am very pleased with our "Three Amigos", McKena Wilson, Cate Anhalt, and Kyra Hamilton, who have stepped into starting positions this year, have high expectations for themselves, and are playing at a high level."
Kesley Richards had a big all-around day for the Eagles scoring 32 points, five steals and four assists. Cate Anhalt scored a career high 14 points, six steals and six rebounds. Lizzie Cammenga scored 10, seven rebounds and five assists. McKena Wilson finished with eight assists and five steals.
The Eagles are now 7-2 on the season and move on to play Wyoming Tri Unity Christian on Friday.
