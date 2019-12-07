There were three other games on Friday night in the first week of the girls basketball season:
FRUITPORT
In their season opener, the Trojans defeated Orchard View 39-15. Statistics were not provided.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
A tough first quarter proved to be too much to overcome at Holland Christian Friday night as the Western Michigan Christian girls lost 60-37.
The Warriors trailed 18-0 at the end of the first quarter, but cut the Maroons’ lead to single digits before trailing 27-13 at intermission. It was 43-25 going into the final period.
Sophomore Kyla Wiersema led WMC with 18 points and 8 rebounds.
Hanna Luurtsema led the Maroons with 24 points followed by Faith Mulder with 17.
"The size and athleticism of Holland Christian definitely had us flustered in the first quarter," WMC coach Jeremy Goorma said. "We got their lead down to 9 in the second quarter, but could not continue the momentum. We had 26 turnovers in the game and only took three shots in the first quarter.
"We had some good moments strung together that made me proud, but we ran out of gas. These girls do not give up and will work to improve their deficiencies for the next game. Kelcea Waller added a spark in the second quarter that added a burst.
"We just turned the ball over and would create easy transition baskets for Holland Christian that stopped our runs."
Taylor Folkema, who averages in double-figure points, had the stomach flu on Thursday and was still recovering from the illness. She was held to five points.
Junior varsity: WMC lost 49-29. Libby Mast tossed in 13 points for the Warriors and Lindsay Lofquist added 12.
FRUITPORT CALVARY CHRISTIAN
At Fruitport, Calvary Christian pulled away from Muskegon Heights in each quarter as they earned their first win of the season 75-28.
"After our last game, I was concerned that we might not get a rebound this season," FCC head coach Brad Richards said. "Tonight, I was proud of how determined our players were to try to improve on this problem.
"We have a tough game coming on Monday and we'll need more of the same kind of effort to have a chance in that game," added Richards. "I was pleased with our senior leadership tonight as well. We'll be relying heavily on that going forward."
Leading the Eagles was Kelsey Richards with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists and Lizzie Cammenga with 28 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. Kyra Hamilton added 10 rebounds, and sophomore Cate Anhalt had a balanced game, notching 6 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.
The Tigers were led by Julliayh Wilburn with 12 points. Calvary Christian raised its record to 1-1 while Muskegon Heights fell to 0-2. Calvary Christian plays Monday at home against Class B's Mason County Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.