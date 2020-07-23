Longtime athletic administrator Ken Erny told Fruitport school officials earlier this week that he will step down from his role as athletic director following an ALS diagnosis earlier this month.
Erny has been involved with Fruitport athletics for the better part of four decades, starting at Fruitport Faith Christian as a teacher and soccer coach in the late 1970s. He's been the athletic director at Fruitport High School since midway through the 1995-96 school year, when he took over the full-time AD role after serving as an assistant principal at the time.
