FRUITPORT -- The little things go a long way in a basketball game. That is the area where Fruitport excelled during Tuesday’s 61-53 win over Comstock Park.

“Defensively, we were better in the second half,” Fruitport head coach Steve Erny. “We rebounded better as well. Comstock had a tricky team and their quickness on the perimeter is something we have to get better at. Offensively, the thing that helped us pull away was the fact that we took care of the ball pretty well.”

