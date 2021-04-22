Fruitport junior pitcher Mayson Whitlow tossed five innings in the 9-2 nightcap loss of Thursday night's doubleheader against Hamilton, allowing six hits, four runs, two walks and collecting six strikeouts. The Trojans won the opener, 4-3, splitting the doubleheader as they sit with a 4-5 record on the season.
Fruitport senior pitcher Cole Foy attempts to pick off a runner on first in the nightcap of Thursday night's doubleheader against Hamilton. Foy recorded a save in the opener and pitched 2/3 innings in the nightcap.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Fruitport junior pitcher Mayson Whitlow gears up for a pitch in the nightcap of Thursday night's doubleheader against Hamilton.
FRUITPORT – To start the season, Fruitport baseball was struggling to put the ball in play.
Considering the circumstances with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including an entire year without baseball and just three returning varsity players in the last three years for coach Nick Reed, putting the ball in play and learning to play with one another, is quite understandable. Last week the Trojans’ contact percentage was below 30 percent, but to begin this week, it’s skyrocketed.
