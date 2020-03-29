For the third straight year, Kelsey Richards of Fruitport Calvary Christian was voted the most valuable player of the Alliance Conference for girls basketball.
All five starters of Fruitport Calvary Christian earned all-conference honors, as Calvary, the smallest school in the conference, was again undefeated and won their eighth straight conference championship as part of a current 57-game conference winning streak.
