MUSKEGON — Fruitport's girls basketball hung with Montague for a little over a quarter on Wednesday night, but couldn't stick with the top-seeded Wildcats in a 58-37 defeat.
The Trojans led 12-9 after an opening quarter that featured solid defense and a pair of baskets from Sydney Bol, but it didn't take long for Montague to respond. The Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to open the quarter and would finish the opening half up 25-18.
