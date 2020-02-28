FRUITPORT — The Fruitport girls basketball team played a strong defensive game against Mona Shores on Friday night, but their offense was unable to take advantage in the 35-26 loss. The Trojans played their last regular season home game, so Fruitport used the night to honor seniors Ellie Fisher, Sydney Bol, Kennah VerMerris and Brooklyn Poole.
“They are tremendous,” Head coach Bob German said. “This is the only group that had four years of playing in the O-K Black, and it’s brutal for us. For them to come to practice and work hard and win six games a year, I can’t ask for anymore. There are leaders on this team that are going to continue to be leaders outside of high school. They are just really good kids. I can’t be more proud of them. They will definitely be missed.”
