Fruitport was locked in a back and forth battle with O-K Black rival Reeths-Puffer in the second quarter before the Rockets pulled away en route to a 76-54 win over the Trojans.
"There were too many sections of the game in which we did not take care of the ball and were not as aggressive and engaged defensively as we normally are,” Fruitport head coach Steve Erny said. “Reeths-Puffer is a very good team and we have to be more consistent with our habits and mindset if we want to win these types of games. Our team goals are still in front of us this year, and we must approach this next stretch of practices and games with more focus and intensity as we look to get better every day.”
The game started well for the Trojans. Fruitport led seven to zero to begin the quarter before the Rockets woke up. Reeths-Puffer led Fruitport 19-12 after one. Fruitport battled back and tied the game at 245 when Adam Eitniear made a pair of free throws. Reeths-Puffer went on an 11 to two run to end the half and took a 35-26 lead into halftime.
The Rockets came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders. Reeths-Puffer scored eight straight points to lead 48-23. Despite six points from Luke Mitchell in the quarter the Rockets took a 54-36 lead into the final quarter. The Trojans scored 18 points in the fourth, including six from Flynn Stonecypher, but Reeths-Puffer didn’t slow down. They scored 22 points in the quarter and brought the game to its final score.
Gavin Fisher led Fruitport in scoring with 19 points. Marcelo Conklin scored 10, Mitchell finished with nine, Stonecypher ended with six. The Trojans are now 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in the O-K Black. Fruitport plays Jenison at home on Friday and looks to get back to .500 in the conference.
