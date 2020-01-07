FRUITPORT — The Fruitport girls got off to a slow start in their game, and were unable to recover. The Trojans fell to Whitehall 46-29.
“It was just a poor performance and I’ll take the blame for that,” head coach Bob German said. ”I didn’t have them ready to play. It was a tough break with people being gone for the holidays, but every team has those same types of issues. We came out like someone hit us with a brick to start the game off.”
Fruitport struggled early in the game, finishing the first quarter with 10 turnovers and only two points. Whitehall came out with a full-court trap and a 2-3 zone defense that forced the Trojans into bad decisions and never allowed their offense to get into rhythm. Ellie Fisher’s layup with under five seconds left in the quarter were their first points scored.
The Trojans battled back in the second quarter cutting the Whitehall lead to four before the Vikings hit a pair of threes to spark a run of their own. Fruitport trailed 24-11 at halftime.
Andi Quasebarth and Sydney Bol sparked an 8-0 run with a quartet of layups and suddenly the Trojans trailed 27-19 early in the third quarter. Fisher had her own trio of layups that cut the lead to six before a Whitehall three extended the lead to nine at the break. Fruitport was behind 34-25 after three.
Despite the scrapping and clawing of the Trojans throughout the game, the fourth quarter was when Whitehall pulled away. A layup by Fisher and a mid-range jump shot by Quasebarth were the only points scored for the Trojans. They were outscored 12 to four in the final quarter to bring the game to its end.
Fisher finished with a double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Quasebarth scored seven points and Bol scored six points and brought down eight rebounds.
The Trojans host O-K Black opponent Kenowa Hills Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.
“My personal feeling is that you learn more about your team and yourself when you lose than you do when you win. It’s really easy to go to practice when you’re winning, when you lose a game like this where you should have been much more competitive, are you coming to play tomorrow? My true feeling is yes, they are coming to play tomorrow and Thursday to get ready for Friday.”
