Ethan Flores ran in a pair of touchdowns, and the Fruitport offense responded after a sloppy first half to beat Grand Rapids Union 49-0 on Friday night.
The Trojans could have expected to be up by more than a pair of touchdowns at the break, as a pair of Tyler Zimmerman passes put Fruitport up 14-0 after a half. Flores caught a 17-yard pass to open the scoring with 2 minutes to play in the first quarter, while Aiden Vela hauled in a 26-yard score just after the start of the second quarter.
"We had some guys moved around," Fruitport head coach Nate Smith said. "Either way, we had to be better, and we told our offensive line that. They responded well."
Out of halftime, the Trojans got into gear offensively. They marched for an 18-yard Flores run to go up 21-0 before Zech Richardson's big game defensively was capped with a 6-yard fumble recovery TD. The junior added 7 tackles and an interception to his scoop and score with 8:37 remaining in the third quarter.
12 seconds later, Fruitport got the ball back and gave it to Flores, who promptly ran in his second touchdown from 22 yards out.
Smith noticed the improvement of his offensive linemen.
"Tyler [Zimmerman] was efficient. He got a big help from guys like Rico Jones and Hunter Ross, I liked how they all played after the half."
Blake Kleyn, Tyler Thedorff and Chase Campbell were also noted for their effort up front.
Richardson continued his big night with a 29-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, and there was even time for sophomore Nick Kleinhecksel to pick up a first varsity touchdown on a 41-yard pass from Zimmerman late on.
Zimmerman finished 11-of-18 passing for 217 yards, while sophomore Zane Lee led the team with 66 yards on six carries. Richardson and David Ross both had 7 tackles to lead the defense.
Next up for the Trojans is a tricky encounter with Muskegon. The Big Reds come into next week hot off a 58-0 win over Kenowa Hills.
"Obviously it's a huge challenge next week," Smith said. "It was a great second half tonight but next week we know the challenge in front of us. It's really going to be to our guys to step up and answer the call."
Sloppy 1st half. Wow.
