Recaps from other local football games:
Fruitport: The Trojans got back in the win column Friday night after beating Coopersville 22-21.
Camden Farrell opened up the scoring for the Trojans in the first quarter with a nine-yard rushing touchdown. Coopersville responded with a touchdown of their own early in the second quarter, taking an 8-7 lead after a successful two-point conversion.
Ethan Flores had a big night for Fruitport and it began with the first of his two touchdowns. With just under five minutes to go in the first half, Aidan Cooper found Flores for a 15-yard touchdown and with a successful two-point conversion Fruitport took a 15-8 lead into halftime.
Coopersville evened the score up with a touchdown pass late in the third quarter. The score was 15-15 until there were four minutes and 48 seconds left in the game. Fruitport’s quarterback Tyler Zimmerman hit Flores for touchdown number two. The Trojans held a 22-15 lead until there were five seconds left in the game. Coopersville scored a touchdown to make the score 22-21. Instead of settling for a tie and going to overtime, the Broncos went for two and were stopped by Fruitport to secure a Trojan victory.
Flores finished with 148 total yards and two touchdowns. Ronnie Taylor, Patrick Faltinowski and Blake Kleyn each recorded an interception for the Trojan defense.
The Trojans are now 4-4 on the season and move on to next week when they take on a tough O-K Black opponent in Mona Shores.
Muskegon Catholic Central: The Crusaders were in Benton Harbor Friday night and came away with an 18-8 win.
Nolan Convertini found the endzone twice for MCC in the first half. Both coming on touchdown passes from quarterback Max Price. Benton Harbor responded with a touchdown and a successful two point conversion to make the score 12-8 in the third quarter. The Crusaders would hold them off and pad their lead with a one-yard touchdown by Max Price in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
MCC was outgained in total yards by Benton Harbor 226 to 142, but the Crusaders won the turnover battle three to zero and that was all the difference in a close game.
MCC is now 5-2 on the season and close out the season at Wyoming Godwin Heights. A win next week secures a playoff berth for the Crusaders.
