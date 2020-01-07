FRUITPORT — The Fruitport boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night. The Trojans beat the Orchard View Cardinals 77-33. Gavin Fisher shot lights out from the field, scoring a game high 34 points.
“We are not really in the limelight because of our record year to year,” head coach Steve Erny said. “We play a really tough schedule. I know this group that we have this year deserves some recognition, but it’s not going to come until we start winning games. I’m just proud and happy for our guys because they deserve to get some credit for how much growth they’ve had.”
The Trojans offense started off the game strong led by Fisher. Fisher scored 14 of the 24 points for the Trojans in the quarter and the Trojans jumped out to a 24-13 lead.
“We were expecting this,” Gavin Fisher said. “We put in so much work during that break. We had everyone show up to practice and we were ready to ball out, as we did.”
In the second quarter, the defense of Fruitport settled in and made life very difficult for their opponent.The Trojans outscored the Cardinals 12 to nine in the second, giving Fruitport a 36-22 lead at halftime.
“A lot of games if we get up on a team by 20, we’ve had a hard time keeping our foot on the gas. I just wanted to emphasize to our guys with no disrespect to Orchard View, this team was supposed to come in here and beat us,” Erny said. “I wanted to make sure for our fans, students and players that we were sending a good message that we are turning the corner.”
Instead of slowing down and letting their opponents back in the game, the Trojans came out of the locker room and played even harder. They only allowed six points in the third and scored 27 themselves. They carried a 63-26 lead into the final quarter.
Fruitport out scored Orchard View 14 to seven in the last quarter to reach the games final score. Several players contributed to the cause. Fisher led with 34, Logan Manciu scored nine, Marcelo Conklin had eight and Ethan Flores and Adam Eitniear both finished with seven points.
“I really just want to prove everyone wrong about this school and what everybody thinks,” Fisher said. “I want to prove that we are something and we definitely are if we win by that much and play that well. As I started hitting shots it added fuel to the fire and when I keep hitting more it’s going to keep coming.”
“Gavin is a really good shooter. When he misses open threes it surprises me because I know he’s put the time in. The thing about his scoring is he’s recognizing when to score,” Erny said. "Last year he was a talented sophomore for us, but he forced it a little too much. Tonight, most of his points came within our team concepts and he was the best scorer on the floor.”
Fruitport opens up conference play at home against Kenowa Hills on Friday.
