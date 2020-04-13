We're asking local prep athletes about a few of their favorite things. If you know a high-school athlete that would be good for our 'Get To Know' series, encourage your coach to email kturk@grandhaventribune.com.
Next up is Spring Lake's Natalie Sawyer, a starter on the Lakers' girls basketball team.
Favorite color: Blue-gray
Favorite class: Host is my favorite “class” because I get to go to Holmes and work with little kids and I’ve learned a tremendous amount
Favorite athlete: Isaiah Livers because he never gave up even after all his injury setbacks during the basketball season.
Favorite TV show: "All American" on Netflix.
Favorite book: "Soul Surfer"
Best advice I've received: "Every loss or mistake is an opportunity to get better."
Dream job: Marine biologist
Coolest places I’ve visited: Nassau, Bahamas & Honduras
Favorite team: Michigan
Favorite hobbies: Going on hikes, hanging with friends/family and playing basketball
3 words you’d want people to use about you: Compassionate, athletic, reliable
