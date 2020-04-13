IMG_2289.JPG

Next up is Spring Lake's Natalie Sawyer, a starter on the Lakers' girls basketball team.

Favorite color: Blue-gray

Favorite class: Host is my favorite “class” because I get to go to Holmes and work with little kids and I’ve learned a tremendous amount

Favorite athlete: Isaiah Livers because he never gave up even after all his injury setbacks during the basketball season.

Favorite TV show: "All American" on Netflix.

Favorite book: "Soul Surfer"

Best advice I've received: "Every loss or mistake is an opportunity to get better."

Dream job: Marine biologist

Coolest places I’ve visited: Nassau, Bahamas & Honduras

Favorite team: Michigan

Favorite hobbies: Going on hikes, hanging with friends/family and playing basketball

3 words you’d want people to use about you: Compassionate, athletic, reliable

