The Grand River hosted a high school fishing event over the weekend launched out of Harbor Island. 33 boats representing schools across West Michigan competed, and local students were among the top finishers at the event.
Luke Eisnor and Nate Grow of Grand Haven were the overall winners for catching 15.46 pounds, just over a half-pound ahead of a duo from South Christian High School in Byron Center.
