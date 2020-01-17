GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Grand Haven girls finished off their toughest week of the season so far. It began Tuesday against No. 3-ranked Hudsonville and on Friday the Buccaneers hosted an honorable mention top-10 team in the state in Rockford. Rockford’s tough defense and balanced scoring attack led them to a 60-25 win over Grand Haven.
“We wanted to try to play a zone because they don’t have a true inside presence, but they are very athletic and they’ve got some big guards that did a good job on Zoe (Spoelman) and Molly (Long),” Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “I couldn’t stay in it because they hit five triples in the first quarter and they were hitting the high-low for layups so we were forced to go man.”
The Bucs started out the game with a pair of quality looks that led to layups for Caydee Constant and Grand Haven led 4-3 early on. Those early layups were the only points the Buccaneers scored in the quarter. Rockford had a player follow Jolee Houle everywhere she went on the court and made it difficult for her to find any separation. Rockford led 18-4 after one.
The Bucs were able to find more success on offense in the second quarter as they added seven points. Molly Long and Avery Keefe joined in on the scoring each adding two and Constant scored three. Rockford did not slow down however, scoring 13 in the second and increasing their lead to 20 at halftime.
The Bucs came out of the locker room and continued to fight, but the Rockford defense remained an issue. Rockford held Grand Haven to six points in the third quarter and went in the final quarter with a 45-17 lead. The Bucs scored eight in the fourth and Houle got her first basket of the game but Rockford added 15 points and brought the game to its final score.
Constant led the Buccaneers with 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. Avery Keefe had a good all around game for Grand Haven with six points, four rebounds and two blocks.
“Caydee Constant played a really good game. She led us in scoring and that was a positive. Avery Keefe came off the bench and showed her athleticism and grabbed some rebounds,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said of their performances.
The girls continue their O-K Red schedule on Tuesday when they travel to take on Grandville.
“At this point it’s how you come back and respond. If you are going to hang your heads and be sorry for yourself, we aren’t going to get better," Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "We’ve got Grandville and Caledonia on the road next week so we have to get to work Monday and fix what’s broken. I told them basketball season is a marathon not a sprint. There are always ups and downs.”
