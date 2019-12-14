Kathryn Ackerman earned a national championship in the 400 yard individual medley at the East Speedo Winter Juniors.
Ackerman swam a 4:09.62 in the race, finishing a full five seconds before the second place finisher. Ackerman also finished sixth in the 200 yard free with a time of 1:48.51. In the 200 yard individual medley, she finished fifth swimming a 1:58.91.
She will end her weekend at nationals with the finals for the 200 yard backstroke, where she swam the sixth best time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.