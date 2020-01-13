Catching up with the rest of the weekend's sports results:
Skiing
The Grand Haven co-op ski team was successful in their meet at Cannonsburg on Saturday night, winning the boys team event and placing second in the girls event, their best team result in several years according to coach Anna Braymer.
In his first event of high-school ski racing, Grand Haven senior Cole Buller was the overall winner followed by fellow senior Mitchel Bosgraaf. Four of the six Grand Haven racers finished in the top ten, as the Buccaneers topped Forest Hills Northern by finishing with 19 points to Northern's 25.
With team results, the four fastest racers are given a point value for their place, with first place receiving one point, second place two points, and so on.
Spring Lake finished fifth with 90 points, as Aidan Parker finished 13th overall. Dawson Sherman was next-fastest for the Lakers with a 24th-place finish.
In the girls race, Grand Haven finished six points back of Forest Hills Northern to finish second. Eden Nykamp and Kate Kendall finished third and fourth respectively for the Bucs, while Sydney Plath was next-best in 11th.
Spring Lake's Erin Burke finished 15th to lead the Laker girls, who finished eighth with 125 points. Sydney Thompson was the next-best finisher in 35th place.
Hockey
The Grand Haven-Spring Lake team split their pair of games in Traverse City over the weekend at the North/South Showcase. Aiden Steele made 35 saves for the Bucs in Friday's game against Bay City, but the Bucs fell 3-2. Cooper Fox and Braden Nielsen scored goals for Grand Haven.
Saturday's game was a convincing 7-1 win over Walled Lake Northern. Bryce Wert scored a pair of goals, while Nielsen, Gavin Cunningham, Evan Yasick and Mathieu VanLangevelde added the other tallies for Grand Haven. A scorer on the seventh goal was not provided.
The Bucs will travel to Griff's Icehouse on Friday, Jan. 17 for a road contest with Northview. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.
