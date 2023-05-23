At state championship competition on Maple Beach in Milford, the combined Grand Haven and Spring Lake high school rowing teams finished eighth overall at last weekend’s state championships.
Despite the teams training under the same umbrella, the event requires rowers in a boat to all attend the same school. That meant some changes in the lineup, but one team that stayed intact was the women’s doubles team of Grand Haven’s Claire Kendall and Grace Worthington. The pair won their finals race by a tick over nine seconds, beating a team from Ann Arbor Skyline and leading from wire to wire.
