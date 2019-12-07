MUSKEGON — Grand Haven had four successful penalty kills in Friday’s win over Grand Rapids Northview, but against a more skilled Traverse City West team on Saturday, the Buccaneers wouldn’t have the same luck.
Two goals late in the second period from TC West came either on the power play or directly after it, and the Titans held on to beat the Bucs 3-2.
“We didn’t communicate like we should have and didn’t move our feet enough,” Spring Lake junior Gavin Cunningham said. “Some of them weren’t the greatest calls, but we can’t control that. For us, we just have to keep our hands lower. If we keep our sticks on the ice, they [the referees] only call it when the sticks go up.”
Grand Haven looked good in spurts against a Titan group that came into Saturday 3-1 in the early season, but it was TC West’s forwards that found space and created plenty of chances after a cagey first period.
“They’re a great team, that’s why we asked them to come down here,” Grand Haven head coach Keegan Ferris said. “That was a good learning moment for us, the difference between good and great is beating ourselves, and we had some key mistakes that cost us. A lot of learning opportunities that we’ll look at in practice during the week.”
The Bucs didn’t take long to open the scoring after the first intermission, as Cunningham shrugged off a defender to score from the slot. Evan Yasick and Tristen Goss picked up assists on the goal that came just over a minute after the restart.
“I was just fighting for it, and I didn’t really think anything about it,” Cunningham said. “It was just sitting there and I slapped at it.”
However, Traverse City would fight back and start to control the puck after Grand Haven’s goal. Grand Haven goaltender Peyton Boyle was tested in both periods, but made a couple saves when called upon.
The Bucs were pushing for a second goal but were caught on defense by TC West sophomore Michael Schermerhorn, who cut in from the left wing and wristed a shot high past Boyle to tie the game with 4:21 left in the period.
West began to take control and took the lead two minutes later. After the Bucs had killed off a penalty, Schermerhorn found Erich Springstead on the right wing, who snapped a shot in for 2-1 with 4:21 left in the second period.
Grand Haven’s best shifts of the night came just after the second goal, as Cooper Fox was saved on a breakaway. Braden Nielsen came close with a pair of shots as the Bucs continued to push for a tying goal. Instead, they were undone by another penalty.
Yasick was called for interference with 36 seconds left in the period, and the Titans made quick work on the power play. Springstead scored his second goal out in front of net with 19.8 seconds left in the period, making the score 3-1 West headed into the second intermission.
“A lot of it is just stick work, that gets eliminated with more effort,” Ferris said of the number of penalties. “We’re improving, and consistency is the key there. They’re a fantastic team, and we were able to hang with them. That’s a confidence booster, it’s a tight game against a good team.”
Grand Haven threatened again throughout the third period, but West goaltender Tyler Herzberg and Boyle both made important saves to deny scoring chances. Nielsen scored a goal with 8 minutes left in regulation to cut the lead to one, cutting inside from the right wing and lifting a shot into the net.
However, even after the Bucs pulled Boyle with a minute remaining, West held on to pick up their fourth win of the year.
“For both games, our first periods were really slow and then we turned it on,” Cunningham said. “Traverse City was solid, but I feel like we could have done better. We’ve been learning that we need to play with consistency and be on it all the time. There’s no point where we can coast, every shift needs to be as hard as we can go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.