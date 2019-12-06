MUSKEGON — Two goals in five second-period minutes pushed Grand Haven hoickey to a victory in Friday night's home opener against Grand Rapids Northview. The final score was 3-1, but Northview goaltender Mattias Safranek kept the Buccaneers from a more lopsided result thanks to some impressive saves.
Goals from seniors Sean Bajt and Evan Yasick pushed the Bucs in front before Braden Nielsen settled the game midway through the third period.
"Happy with all the overall play," Grand Haven head coach Keegan Ferris said. "Everything starts with the feet, and we started doing that and picking up the pace. Once we started to pick up the effort, we were able to get a lot of pucks on net and a couple started going in."
Grand Haven controlled a majority of the opening period, as Nielsen hit the post with a 2-on-1 chance at the 10-minute mark. Nielsen and senior Cooper Fox combined well all night, and Fox chipped a shot just over the net on a one-timer with a minute remaining in the opening period.
The only thing that slowed the Bucs down were penalties – two in a short span late in the first period, and again at the start of the second. Fortunately, the Bucs were able to kill off another pair of penalties, even creating a chance on the penalty kill after Nielsen's shot was saved.
"We let them problem-solve a little bit," Ferris said of Grand Haven's adjustment. "We asked them what they thought they were doing wrong and right, and they said all the right things. That’s been our Achilles’ heel so far, slow starts, moving our feet and giving consistent effort. We need to want the puck and win those battles, it’s time to start walking the walk."
The opening goal came midway through the second period thanks to excellent 4-on-4 work by the Bucs. Junior Luke Rantanen dispossessed a Northview player in center ice before carrying into the Wildcat zone. Bajt was trailing the play, and sent a wrist shot in for the first goal of the night at 7:57.
Nearly four and a half minutes later, the Bucs increased their lead thanks to Yasick, who was on hand to make a quick play. Clayton Cooper's shot bounced off the end boards and right to Yasick, who chipped a shot off the goaltender and in at 3:30. Gavin Cunningham earned the other assist.
"I thought we were a little slow in the first," Yasick said. "But towards the end [of the first] we picked up our pace and started communicating."
Nielsen had been dangerous all night, and deserved his goal seven minutes into the third period. After collecting a loose puck in the attacking zone, the junior found a pocket of space and placed a wrist shot beyond the glove of Safranek to make it 3-0.
From there, the game turned physical as Northview's frustration started to show. There were some moments of danger as the Wildcats pressed for a goal, but Grand Haven's defense held firm. They also just missed out on a shutout as Northview's Carson Thiessen tapped in a rebound with 5:15 remaining.
Grand Haven kept attacking late on, and Nielsen set up Fox on a one-timer at close range only for Safranek to make an excellent pad save on a low shot. Junior Zach Mitchell also went close from a tight angle with a few minutes left, but Northview never seriously threatened again.
"I think we did really well, and we can still do better. There’s always room for improvement," Nielsen said. "We were more in shape, we had our workouts going right after the end of last season so I think we’re more in shape already."
Peyton Boyle made xx saves for the Bucs, who moved to 2-1 with the victory. They'll host Traverse City West on Saturday afternoon, with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m.
